Coronavirus symptoms and how to protect yourself

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an industrial accident at the chicken processing plant in Baker Hill, Alabama according to Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.

Carlos Lynn, 39, of Eufaula, worked for the company contracted to clean equipment inside the Keystone Foods plant that is owned by Tyson Foods. He died just before 5 p.m., when he was cleaning a piece of equipment called a chiller, Chapman said. The cause of death was decapitation.