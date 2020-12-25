Coronavirus relief bill could be lifeline for struggling Alabama retailers

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — As Congress and the president wrangle over the exact financial details of the coronavirus relief bill, Alabama’s retailers say no matter what the final product, help is needed now.

The current bill would provide a total of $900 billion in relief. However, President Trump has said he wants the individual stimulus checks raised from $600 per person making less than $75,000 per year to $2,000.

Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association says businesses owners are especially in need of immediate financial relief.

“Clothing retailers, restaurants, when you can’t operate a restaurant at full capacity, it’s not built into their business model,” Dennis said.

Dennis says the nearly $400 billion in paycheck protection loans for small businesses provided in the bill would go a long way to keeping businesses open and workers employed or rehired.

“Although things aren’t back to normal immediately, they can see that. They can see that now; they can see that’s going to happen,” Dennis said.

She also says the move to more online and personal shopping services this year could help retailers be even stronger in a changing economy post-pandemic in 2021.