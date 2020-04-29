Cooler Than Average Weather Expected To Start May

April has been a cooler and wetter than average month for the Tennessee Valley. The average high temperature so far this month is about 3 degrees below normal in Huntsville, and we’ve averaged a little more than 2.75 inches above normal rainfall so far. The rainy and cool trend is expected to continue into May.

Temperatures in the first full week of May are forecast to be below average across a large portion of the Central, Southern and Eastern US. That trend isn’t expected to let up as we head towards mid-May either.

The wetter than average weather is also expected to continue, too.

Now, this is averaging the weather out over a long period of time. It doesn’t mean we won’t have a few warmer or dry days here or there. But, for those looking for summer to get an early start, this is not good news.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook