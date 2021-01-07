Cook Museum receives rare item

DECATUR, Ala. – A rare new addition to the Cook Museum comes just before the annual Festival of the Cranes this upcoming weekend. They have just received a taxidermy juvenile whooping crane.

Cook worked in partnership with the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A special permit is required to display the whooping crane, it must be for display and educational purpose, otherwise it would be illegal.

The whooping crane is an extremely rare bird, only one of two crane species in North America. At one point in the 1940s only 20 were alive, now due to the efforts of conservation more than 800 are either held in captivity or in the wild.

Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur hosts the Festival of the Cranes every year. The Cook Museum will be hosting the “Wild About Whoopers” event, January 7-9. At the event guests can see the new whooping crane and learn more about it and the different species that live in the wetlands.

Below is a full list of events:

Thursday, January 7:

Wetlands Collectable Cards – All Day in the Exhibits

Lunch & Learn Lecture Series: Journey of a Whooping Crane Chick from Noon – 1 pm (additional $5 for non-members)

Friday, January 8:

Wetlands Collectable Cards – All Day in the Exhibits

Crane Craft Corner from 10 am – 3 pm

Movie: Journey of the Whooping Crane at 10 am, 11 am, Noon, 1 pm, & 2 pm

Cool Cranes! Science on the Spot at 11 am, Noon, 1 pm, & 2 pm

Saturday, January 9:

Wetlands Collectable Cards – All Day in the Exhibits

Crane Craft Corner from 10 am – 3 pm

Movie: Journey of the Whooping Crane at 10 am, 11 am, Noon, 1 pm, & 2 pm