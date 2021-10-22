Convicted Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely files then withdraws motion to travel

ATHENS, Ala. – Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday asking Judge Pamela Baschab to allow Blakely to travel while he’s out on bond awaiting appeal of his conviction.

The defense team has since withdrawn the motion, however, the original reason for it may be surprising to some.

According to the document filed by Blakely’s attorneys the former sheriff has a new job and he says it will require him to leave Limestone County on occasion.

Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges over the summer and as a result, lost his position as the Limestone County Sheriff. A job he held for nearly 40 years.

Now, Blakely says in court documents that he has a new career as a real estate agent. Part of his new responsibilities includes showing properties. However, he needs permission from the judge in his case to leave Alabama because he’s out of jail on an appeal bond.

The motion filed by Blakely’s defense outlines that Blakely has clients who wish to view properties in Giles County, Tennessee, about 10 miles across the state line.

It goes on to say that he will show the properties ad return to Limestone County the same day. But the filing also notes his clients have not scheduled a viewing yet so he cannot provide a specific date or time for the trip to the court.

The filing does not explain if Blakely is a licensed realtor.

News 19 was unable to locate a record of the real estate license under Blakely’s name in both Alabama and Tennessee.

It’s worth noting, a person must receive special approval from the Alabama Real Estate Commission to become a licensed realtor in the state if that person has been convicted of a felony or crime involving moral turpitude.