MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Convicted former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby has been transferred out of the Madison County Jail.

Wednesday the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) website listed Darby as an inmate at the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility in Elmore, Ala.

ADOC reopened Draper, a previously decommissioned prison, in April 2020 to quarantine inmates from county jails.

It appears Former HPD officer William ‘Ben’ Darby has been transferred to another facility.

This morning @ALCorrections had him listed as an inmate at the Madison Co. Jail.



Now it says Darby is “on the way” to “Draper Intake”. @whnt pic.twitter.com/1kB5bFFO4F — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) September 8, 2021

News 19 has reached out to Darby’s lawyers about his condition and have yet to hear back.