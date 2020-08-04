Convention and Visitors Bureau cancels Huntsville walking tours

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau said Tuesday it is cancelling guided historic walking tours in October, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours were originally scheduled to take place the first two Saturdays in October through the Five Points and Old Town historic districts.

“Past walking tours have drawn over 100 guests at a time, so we want to make sure the health situation is amenable to gatherings of that size before we proceed for another season,” Convention and Visitors Bureau President Judy Ryals said in a news release.

The free walking tours are part of a statewide initiative by the Alabama Tourism Department to foster the exploration of Alabama’s history and culture.

The bureau hopes to resume the tours in April 2021.

In the meantime, the bureau said its digital history tour is available online and on its mobile app as a socially distant alternative.