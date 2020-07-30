Construction underway for Councill High Memorial Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first phase of construction is underway on a new park in downtown Huntsville.

Developers say William Hooper Councill High Memorial park will reflect some of the features of the original school that once stood there.

Councill High was Huntsville’s first Black high school.

A recreation of the school’s entrance is already in place. Workers will also use bricks from the original building in other places around the park.

Organizers said the park will feature facts about William Hooper Councill teachers and their students.

“This is definitely about people and not about project,” said Huntsville City Council president Devyn Keith. “Two years ago, I sat down with aunties, uncles, friends, people who changed my diaper at the Richard Shower’s Center and we discussed that isn’t just about African American history, this is about Huntsville history. What we are embodying here inside of a park is the history, the great history of Huntsville.”

City officials said future phases of the park will include sculptures of William Hooper Councill and of Councill High school children.