Construction begins on Highway 20 overpass in Limestone County

DECATUR, Ala. – On Monday, construction crews will report to the site of a planned 300-foot overpass over Alabama Highway 20 in Limestone County.

Decatur city officials say the overpass will spark economic interest in an area they’re hoping will become “New Decatur”. The project means that land owners in the area will be forced to sell their property to the city for right of way purposes.

According to the Decatur Daily, the Elizabeth Marie Garret Trust owns 200 acres at the corner of Alabama 20 and Bibb-Garret Road.

The project would require the trust to sell 24.5 acres to the city at a court-appointed commission’s appraisal of $2.5M. The trust is arguing that the land is actually worth $10M. A Limestone County Circuit Court hearing is scheduled for April 7th in the case.

The city of the Decatur is funding the project primarily through a federal grant program. City officials say the overpass is necessary for both economic development and traffic safety in the area.

The Decatur Daily also reports that Mayor Tab Bowling predicts the area near the overpass will be used for a mixed-use development of retail and residential businesses as well as a manufacturing facility.

The Garrett Trust is also challenging the city of Decatur’s right to take the property in federal court, but it’s unclear if that case will move forward.



City officials say while crews will begin reporting to the site today, it will likely be several weeks before significant construction begins.