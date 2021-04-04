Construction begins Monday on new roundabout in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Construction begins Monday, April 5th, for a multimillion-dollar road improvement project.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing the intersection of Alabama 251 and Lindsey Lane in Athens for the construction of a roundabout.

The project will cost about $3.6 million and is expected to last much of the year. There will a phased reopening, possibly stating in the summer.

Drivers are asked to use other routes or to avoid the area. ALDOT recommends drivers to plan additional travel time and to be prepared for delays.

ALDOT has provided a map of the detour route.