Connecticut high school does push-ups for wounded veterans

A high school in Connecticut is helping wounded veterans one push up at a time.

"They're doing fitness, they're making it hurt until it doesn't hurt anymore," said John Ploskonka with the Semper Fi Fund. "In honor of our nation's wounded, ill and injured service members and their sacrifice to our nation."

This is the sixth annual Push-Ups for Patriots at Bristol Central High School.

From 8 a.m.-8 p.m., a group of students and staff complete ten push-ups every minute.

Even the School Resource Officer is participating.

"Last year I did 600 all in full uniform," said Matthew Gotowala. "This year I'm going to try and do between 1,000 and 1,500."

Each push-up is for a good cause.

The goal of the event is to help wounded veterans and their families cope with the physical and emotional trauma experienced overseas.

The money fundraised goes towards the Semper Fi Fund.

John Ploskonka knows how important the organization's help is for veterans, because he's a wounded warrior himself.

He was an active member of the marines for thirty years.

"It's really an incredible family that takes care of not only these service members but also their own," he explained. "All of the members of this organization can come forward with their issues and be taken care of with their needs as well."

Ploskonka says volunteering with the semper fi fund has helped his own healing process.

the non-profit helps not only assists with immediate health needs for injured service members, but also by helping them reintegrate into communities.

So for students and staff participating in the event, the temporary pain of push-ups is worth it, knowing the long-term ways military families benefit from the money raised.

On Mar. 14, the Semper Fi Fund is hosting the JMH Let's Get It 5K in Mobile in honor of fallen service member Justin Hasty.

The 5K runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Paint Store on Airport Boulevard.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Semper Fi/America's Fund.