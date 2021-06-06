Congressman Mo Brooks served with Capitol riot lawsuit

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks confirmed on his Twitter account that he has been served with a lawsuit from California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The federal lawsuit was filed in March and seeks to hold Brooks partially accountable for the January 6 Capitol insurrection. The lawsuit alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

Other defendants in the lawsuit include former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Court records show a federal judge gave Swalwell’s legal team an additional 60 days to serve Brooks with their formal notification.

On Saturday Brooks and others, including Alabama Republican Party former chair Terry Lathan, posted photos on Twitter with captions such as ‘I found him’ and ‘still can’t find me?’.

Hey @RepSwalwell @ericswalwell I found him! So did hundreds of other Alabamians at Lake Guntersville. Do you want me to hold him for you- since you can’t find him and stuff? #alpolitics #IFoundMo @RepMoBrooks pic.twitter.com/wUrhYwNo7K — Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) June 5, 2021

Associated Press contributed to this report.