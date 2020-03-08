Congressional Delegation marks 55th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Several members of Congress were in the Magic City for Faith In Politics will be holding a news conference outside of 16th Street Baptist Church at 4:30 p.m.

The Delegation, which included Congresswoman Sewell, Speaker Pelosi, and 50 other members, spoke outside 16th Street Baptist Church at 4:30 Saturday afternoon, marking the 55th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday.’

Fifty-five years ago on March 7, 1965, civil rights leaders and over 500 marchers walked from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery to protest the shooting death of activist Jimmie Lee Jackson. They got only as far as the Edmund Pettus Bridge six blocks away, where state and local lawmen attacked them with billy clubs and tear gas and drove them back into Selma.