One of the potential hazards of a landfalling tropical system are tornadoes that form within the rainbands of the tropical system.

That is the case in Jacksonville, Florida, where Tropical Storm Elsa generated a tornado that spun through downtown Jacksonville.

Preliminary information is coming out of the city, but below are reports from across Jacksonville.

WHOA – Another viewer sent in video that looks like a possible funnel cloud or waterspout over the St Johns River taken from Downtown Jax. @NWSJacksonville



KJAX reflectivity & velocity loop showing the confirmed tornado moving N @ 30 mph. Tornadoes can cause significant damage to buildings, cars, trees, etc. Be safe and get inside a sturdy building, away for exterior walls, doors, and windows if you’re in the red box! #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/eI8WZZdysm — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

You see that blue dot that develops and tracks north?



This is a CC radar product and that blue dot is used to identify tornadic debris 🌪 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/knI9AVPzu6 — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) July 7, 2021

DAMAGE 🌪️ These photos were sent in from Philips Hwy after the tornado passed recently. @wjxt @NWSJacksonville



· pic.twitter.com/Jy4iZKMTio — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) July 7, 2021

Starting to see lots of reports of trees down, debris, and other damage from the tornadic cell. Even if the warning is no longer effect for your area, please stay inside. The roads may not be passable because of the damage and power may be out to traffic lights around town. #flwx https://t.co/XP2X2bRe7U — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021