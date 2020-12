Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama surpasses 260,000

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama now has 260,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. 249,709 confirmed cases were reported Friday, Dec. 18.

Madison County is reporting 19,062 cases and 174 deaths.

Other North Alabama counties are reporting the following:

Colbert County: 4,090 cases, 56 deaths.

DeKalb County: 6,360 cases, 51 deaths.

Franklin County: 3,011 cases, 36 deaths.

Jackson County: 4,641, 31 deaths.

Lauderdale County: 5,531 cases, 64 deaths.

Lawrence County: 1,739 cases, 40 deaths.

Limestone County: 5,923 cases, 52 deaths.

Marshall County: 8,324 cases, 71 deaths.

Morgan County: 9,276 cases, 78 deaths.

In the last two weeks, 140,582 Alabamians have been tested which added 53,096 positive cases of the coronavirus.