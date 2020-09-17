Confidence in COVID-19 vaccine could use a shot in the arm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 has been the focus of many of our newscasts over the past several months, and so has a vaccine for the virus. But typically those vaccines take several years to develop.

On Wednesday, News 19’s Dallas Parker set out to ask people one question: if a COVID-19 vaccine was available right now, would you take it? Why or why not?

Its been about 6 months since the first coronavirus case was reported in Alabama.

Polls show public confidence in a vaccine seems to have fallen in recent months as the debate over safe science in an election year gets louder.

News 19 started a poll on Twitter asking viewers if they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine if it was available by November 1.

QUESTION? If a COVID-19 vaccine was made available by November 1, 2020, would you take it?

(Photo: Getty Images) — WHNT News 19 (@whnt) September 15, 2020

With more than 800 responses, about 75 percent of people said they would not. Only 25 percent said they would take the vaccine.

Some viewers noted they voted ‘no’ because they feel the vaccine is being rushed.

Others said they’re afraid it will do more harm than good.

“I feel like giving yourself a little bit of the virus, or introducing those antigens is not safe,” explained Daisha Pillow.

Harry Shiota said his line of work makes his decision for him.

“I work at a nursing home and we have to get it tested every so often to make sure we don’t have it.”

Shiota said a vaccine would give him peace of mind.

Meanwhile, David Capo said if the science is complete, he trusts it.

“If it was a finished vaccine, absolutely. I’d see no problems with it at all.”

The CDC advised that states prioritze healthcare workers, nursing home residents and employees and vulnerable populations in administering the vaccine.

But government officials said they dont expect it to be widely available to everyone until 2021.