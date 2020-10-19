Confederate memorial monument may be moved from Madison County Courthouse this week

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Confederate memorial monument on the county courthouse grounds could be moved to Maple Hill Cemetery this week, one Madison County commissioner said Monday.

County Commissioner Roger Jones said Monday it is his understanding that the monument would be removed from the courthouse sometime this week.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, protestors locally renewed calls for the monument to be removed from courthouse grounds. The monument was vandalized in August.

Elected officials have said they support moving the monument to Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, but were restricted by state law.

Jones said the commission is moving the monument now under a clause that grants a waiver to relocate a historical structure if there’s no response within 90 days of a submitted applications.