Concerns about mosquitoes transmitting COVID-19 unfounded, health experts say

With the uncertainties that have unfolded around the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, many people are wondering if mosquitoes are capable of spreading it.

As the weather warms up and mosquitoes begin to come out again for the season, health experts say one thing you don’t have to worry about is them spreading the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence to suggest that mosquitoes can transmit the coronavirus, which is a respiratory disease that is primarily passed through respiratory droplets — so primarily, coughing and sneezing.

To protect yourself, WHO recommends cleaning your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.