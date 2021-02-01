Concern persists over vaccine availability in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – While Alabama state health leaders tout an increase in vaccine rollout and eligibility requirements, officials in Morgan County said Monday that deaths and confusion remain.

“Having deaths every day, particularly in our ICUs, has really taken a toll on the nursing staff,” Decatur-Morgan County Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden said. “They feel really beat up. And they talk about (that) with our COVID patients, they can’t hug them like they would normally. They can’t embrace the families. They’re looking at their patients with eyes, but everything else is covered up. And so they really feel like they’re not giving the service to their dying patients that they would normally give.”

Walden said in Monday’s weekly meeting that counseling services are now being added not for patients, but for nurses themselves to help cope with all of the losses.

“I’m face-to-face with these nurses and it breaks my heart when I’m talking to them,” Walden said. “So we are offering some counseling for them. We have brought in counselors almost every day of the week now. They’re free, of course.”

While second doses of the coronavirus vaccines aren’t currently a worry, both Walden and ADPH administrator Judy Smith admit they still aren’t certain when the county can expect more first doses given.

“(Decatur-Morgan Hospital is) supposed to get the Pfizer any day. We need them to have it. It’s just essential that they get it.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling echoed the eagerness to attain the life-saving doses.

“It’s sad just to look at the obituaries and see people I’ve known to be there before they should’ve been,” Bowling said.

But Smith wants to remind everyone that while the number of those eligible has gone up, the vaccine stocks haven’t kept up with the demand.

“I’ll confess we’re a little bit daunted this week,” Smith said. “You’ve got the same amount of vaccine, and now you suddenly have three times as many people that are eligible for that vaccine. So to be honest, we kind of feel like we’re playing musical chairs.”

Decatur-Morgan Hospital currently allows people aged 75 and older to sign up online to get registered for a future vaccination appointment.