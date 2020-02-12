Computer and phone issues slow the booking, release process at Madison County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Madison County Jail continues to experience computer

system issues. And since the problem started last week, it's still slowing things down.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, says the issue is slowing the time it takes to book inmates in and out of jail as well as the phone system. They say despite them having to go through the process by hand, that no inmate will ever be denied their bail.

WHNT News 19 spoke with the friend of a man who was arrested and charged with a DUI early Friday morning. But because he couldn't make a phone call and the jail's website was down, his friends, family, and employers had no way to know where he was.

“He had left my house that night, and nobody had heard from him since," said the man's friend, Michael Payne. “I tried to look online for public records, the website was down, I couldn’t find anything, so I was like well maybe he’s not in jail.”

But he was. It took someone going to the jail in person to find out.

A bondsman told Payne he could post bail.

"He just said 'Well you can pay for his bond, but I don't know when he'll get out,'" Payne said.

Bail was posted Sunday evening, nearly 72 hours after the arrest.

"He told me what it was like in there because he'd never been," Payne said. "And how awful it was. They told him he couldn't get out, even with bail."

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has not clarified what’s caused the computer issues.

“The way he put it, he felt like he was being held for ransom," Payne said. "Which sounds kind of dramatic but also true.”

The sheriff’s office said a team is working to resolve the issue, which they hope will be solved before the end of the week.