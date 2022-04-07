TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A streaming site wants to pay you $2,400 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.
For the third year in a row MagellanTV has selected a lineup of 32 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing and to share on social media.
The person who is hired will watch:
- “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror”
- “Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer”
- “Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack”
- “Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer”
- “Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory”
- “The White Widow”
- “10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan”
- “10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling”
- “The Writer With No Hands”
- “Murder of Lee Irving”
- “What Happened to Holly Barlett?”
- “Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley”
- “Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak”
- “Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting”
- “Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces”
- “21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate”
- “21st Century Killer: Donna Perry”
- “Body Snatchers of New York”
- “The Alps Murders”
- “Nightclub Killer”
- “The Family Who Vanished”
- “Finding Leigh”
- “Parachute Murder Plot”
- “Deep Water”
- “Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt”
- “Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free”
- “Great Bank Heists”
- “Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona”
- “Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp”
- “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet”
- “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists”
- “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams”
The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.
Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.
You can click here to apply.