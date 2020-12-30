Company offers scholarship opportunity for high school seniors

Global education success / graduate study abroad program concept : Image depicting achievement in higher mba learning course in an academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mediacom communications is offering 60 high school students a $1,000 scholarship for use at a post-secondary college or vocational training from an accredited institution.

“As a company, Mediacom makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and one of the best ways is to invest in promising students who are our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Steve Purcell.

In order to be considered applicants must live in a Mediacom-served community, a full list of those eligible communities is available on the application itself. Applicants will also need to provide 2 references, an original essay, and an academic transcript.

Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership skills.

The application can be found at Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships. The deadline for all applicants is February 15, 2021.

Last year, 6 of the 60 scholarship recipients were from Alabama.