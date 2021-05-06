Companies celebrate National Nurses Day with freebies, discounts

A health care worker makes the shape of a heart with her hands behind a window at Jacobi Medical Center on April 17, 2020 in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In honor of National Nurses Day, some companies are thanking health care workers with freebies and discounts.

National Nurses Week runs through May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The companies include Chipotle, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Outback Steakhouse, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Staples. Here’s a list of freebies and promotions:

Chipotle — Giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers Thursday. You just have to sign up using this website link.

Dunkin' — All healthcare workers get a free medium hot or iced coffee Thursday when they show ID. No purchase necessary.

Jimmy John's — Get $5 off online and app orders totaling $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. The discount can't be combined with other offers or rewards.

McAlister's Deli — Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID. Also, through Thursday, the chain is taking nominations for a nurse to win free catering on its website. Those who submit a nomination will receive a free tea promotion code to use within 14 days but will need to be a member of the McAlister's Deli rewards program to redeem. Winners will be announced Friday.

Outback Steakhouse — As part of the chain's Heroes Discount, nurses, doctors and medical staff get 10% off their check daily with a medical ID. Military veterans, law enforcement and first responders also get the discount when they show their state or federal service ID.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop — Nurses get a free cookie or a free regular fountain drink with the order of any entrée from Thursday through Wednesday, May 12.

Nurses get a free cookie or a free regular fountain drink with the order of any entrée from Thursday through Wednesday, May 12. Staples — Healthcare workers and first responders get 25% off in-store purchases at Staples with their ID and coupon code 50668, which is in the weekly ad. Some exclusions apply.