Community supporting vandalized Somerville church

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – Ever since word got out about a Somerville Church that was vandalized last week, the Morgan County community started coming together to show their love and support.

Members of St. John Missionary Baptist Church found the destruction on Saturday. The church sustained thousands of dollars in damages with bibles, pews, tables, couches, even pianos destroyed along with glass, paint, and condiments splattered everywhere.

The church has less than 25 members mostly consisting of elderly men and women on a fixed income, yet it will take thousands to fix the destruction.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett is working with church leadership to assist in getting the church up and running again, while dozens of community members are offering donations and support.

Mike Swafford with MCSO says a couple of people contacted them, hoping to donate pianos to replace the church’s broken ones. He also said the Sheriff’s Office might be able to take a workday to help clean.

“I just want them to know that we appreciate their concern and I hope it never happens to them because it’s a feeling you can’t really describe,” said Amos Burton, a deacon of St. John MB Church.

Burton says they have received an outpouring of love from the community and they are grateful for the support. For those wishing to help, you can donate online at the GoFundMe created by church members, or in person at Nettie Bell’s Restaurant located at 141 Broad St in Somerville.