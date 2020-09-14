Community support continues for injured Morgan County investigator during Sunday fundraiser

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser Sunday to help support one of their own.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigator Caleb Brooks was critically injured by a bull at his home in August. After several surgeries, his wife Madeline said doctors determined he needed a small intestine transplant.

Community members lined up in their vehicles outside the American Legion in Decatur to purchase grab-and-go plates for $12. The sheriff’s office said over 700 plates were sold! Plates consisted of chicken, fish, shrimp or a combo and included fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and tea.

An event organizer said proceeds would help offset Brooks’ medical expenses.

As of Sunday night, a GoFundMe campaign for Caleb and his family has raised over $33,000. People can also donate to the Caleb Brooks Donation Fund at any Redstone Federal Credit Union location.

A Facebook group, Our Story #Praying4Brooks, has also been set up by his family to provide updates.