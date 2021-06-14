Community sponsors job fair at Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center on June 16

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Sponsors from across the community are hosting a job fair at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center this Wednesday, June 16.
The fair is open to the public and will run from 12 p.m. and run to 5 p.m.
It will feature local industries and local businesses. There will be on-site interviews for full and part-time positions.
Local officials will be available to help with applications. Candidates should have resumes prepared and be dressed for interviews.
Here is a list of the vendors that are to be in attendance:
- Platex Matting
- GameTime/Playcore
- Elwood Staffing
- Chick-fil-A
- Dekalb Regional
- Heil
- RTI
- Koch Foods
- Lost & Found Central
- Unclaimed Baggage Center
- Maples Industries
- As Close as Family
- NACC
- NACC – Adult Education
- Coke
- ServPro
- HTPG
- Army
- First Choice Personnel
- Tradeteam
- Buffalo Rock
- Johns Mansville
- Alabama Career Center Systems – Jackson County
- Alabama Career Center Systems – DeKalb County
- Cumberland Health and Rehab
- USG Corporation
- Highlands Medical Center
- Captain D’s
- Aerotek
- Harbin Automotive
- D&F Equipment
- Renfro Brands
Some of the sponsors of the job fair include: Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Rainsville Chamber of Commerce, among others.