Community sponsors job fair at Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center on June 16

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Sponsors from across the community are hosting a job fair at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center this Wednesday, June 16.

The fair is open to the public and will run from 12 p.m. and run to 5 p.m.

It will feature local industries and local businesses. There will be on-site interviews for full and part-time positions.

Local officials will be available to help with applications. Candidates should have resumes prepared and be dressed for interviews.

The job fair Facebook page can be found here.

Here is a list of the vendors that are to be in attendance:

Platex Matting

GameTime/Playcore

Elwood Staffing

Chick-fil-A

Dekalb Regional

Heil

RTI

Koch Foods

Lost & Found Central

Unclaimed Baggage Center

Maples Industries

As Close as Family

NACC

NACC – Adult Education

Coke

ServPro

HTPG

Army

First Choice Personnel

Tradeteam

Buffalo Rock

Johns Mansville

Alabama Career Center Systems – Jackson County

Alabama Career Center Systems – DeKalb County

Cumberland Health and Rehab

USG Corporation

Highlands Medical Center

Captain D’s

Aerotek

Harbin Automotive

D&F Equipment

Renfro Brands

Some of the sponsors of the job fair include: Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Rainsville Chamber of Commerce, among others.