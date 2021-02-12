Community shares valentines with staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens community gave employees at Athens-Limestone Hospital a ‘shot of love’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

As a thank you to the staff for working so hard in the fight against COVID-19, several groups delivered goody bags, gift cards, and handmade valentines Thursday morning.

“They have worked long hours, extra shifts and beyond exhaustion to treat patients with COVID, to help stop the spread of COVID and to administer vaccines to fight COVID, and the community wants to give them a shot of love for Valentine’s Day,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, City of Athens Relay for Life Team, Lindsay Lane Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, and Coxey Church of Christ children’s art class were some of the groups that made donations.

Holly Hollman, who serves on the hospital foundation, said, “Several in the community have embraced this idea, and I hope all the hospital employees know Athens and Limestone County have not forgotten them.”