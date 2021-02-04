Community raising funds to restore aging ice cream truck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County community members are coming to the aid of one North Alabama man who has been serving ice cream in the area for more than 20 years.

After a new neighbor posted a negative comment online about Bantu Kita’s ice-cream truck, community members not only came to the defense of it’s owner but also decided to revitalize his ride by starting a GoFundMe.

Bantu Kita says it’s his mission to serve more than just ice cream.

“Every morning I ask God ‘Give me somebody I can say or do something for that would change their lives,'” says Kita.

Bantu moved to the United States and is living his American dream, selling ice cream for more than 20 years.

“Bantu has become almost like family, so we don’t make plans now on Thursday nights because that’s when Mr. Bantu comes,” says GoFundMe organizer Alicia Chunn.

When the negative post was made about Bantus ice cream truck online… “They said it was a creepy old van and they were concerned,” explained Michael Coley.

That’s when people came to his defense raising money to restore the van.

“You know we will set the goal at $1,000 maybe we can you know kind of touch up the paint in some places but it just blew up,” says Chunn.

Michael Coley has been buying ice cream from Bantu since he was 10-years-old, he’s now 32.

“He’s watched me grow up, and he’s more than an icecream man hes a member of the community,” says Coley.

Coley and others say it was the least they could do to help raise funds to help Mr. Bantu.

“If you ever take the time to get to know him as a person you’d understand he’d give the shirt off his back for you,” says Coley.

Alex Watkins is also a longstanding customer. His custom collision shop is volunteering labor and time to help fix the van.

“Right now we’re going to get it back to optimal condition as in front paint job to all new graphics, new tires new everything that is needed for him to make it from point a to point b without being worried about his vehicle,” says Watkins.

Bantu says the community support brings him overwhelming joy.

“Thank you for everybody involved… those that donated, shared, and prayed. We are community,” says Mr. Bantu.

So far, they have raised $7,000 to help restore the van. The more money they raise, the more things they can fix.

To donate or read comments of those supporting Bantu Kita and fixing his ice cream truck, visit the GoFundMe here.