Community raises money for Elkmont boy’s medical expenses

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County boy who recently got a life-saving procedure received a gift Thursday from his community.

Ethan Layfield, a 7th grader at Elkmont High School, was recently was at Children’s of Birmingham to get a liver transplant after being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

His friends, classmates and parents in the community helped make sure money wasn’t an issue after his surgery. They helped raise $4,000 for him.

“We did a competition in first period classes and the winner would get Chick-Fil-A breakfast in the morning. Had to get something these kids liked. Kids brought in change donations, but they also had cash and we had parents, and neighbors in the community write checks and bring them to us,” said Elkmont Middle School Counselor Katie Clark.

School officials and neighbors surprised Ethan with his check Thursday at Elkmont High School.