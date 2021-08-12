Community members donate thousands for former sheriff’s appeal process

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – For more than a week now, Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has been sitting in the very jail he once oversaw, as an inmate.

Two felonies put him in an isolated cell inside the Limestone County jail.

A crowd of saddened supporters followed the former sheriff out of the courthouse after the jury’s verdict. Many of those same people have joined together to continue supporting the sheriff. This time financially.

A Go-Fund-Me was created in Blakely’s name Wednesday. Currently, the goal is $10,000, the top one-time donation so far is $1,000.

The campaign says it is raising money for Blakely’s appeal. Suggesting more than $100,000 was spent on his trial defense.

Now that Blakely is a convicted felon, he lost not only his job but also his pension. The fund also notes that all Blakely has left after the trial is his name and his farm, which he plans to leave to his grandchildren in the future.

The Blakely family sent News 19 a statement Thursday:

“Mike Blakely wishes for everyone to remain calm and trust in the system that he has given his entire adult life to defend, serve and protect. The family continues to remain hopeful that the honorable Judge Baschab will take into consideration what Mike Blakely has done for the community over the last 50 years and everything he and the family has been through over the last few years. The family would like to thank the good people of Limestone County for the outpouring of love and support for the patriarch of the Blakely Family.” -The Blakely Family