Community hosts benefit event to raise funds for VBC employee’s family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Furniture Factory is dedicating their weekly “Jeep Jam” to help raise money for the family of Chris Easter, the Von Braun Center employee who died in a tragic accident over the weekend.

Officers found 39-year-old Easter at the VBC’s maintenance area Saturday night. Police believe he was killed when a utility vehicle slipped off a jack.

He leaves behind his wife, 13-year-old son, and 10-year-old daughter.

Wednesday evening, a benefit will be held in his honor to start a tuition fund for his kids.

Organizers say Easter was an active member of the Jeep community and even enjoyed attending the Furniture Factory’s Jeep Jam every now and then.

The event’s director, Justin Crisler, had worked with Easter at the VBC in the past. He teamed up with some of Easter’s current colleagues to plan Wednesday night’s benefit.

In an interview with News 19 earlier this week, Easter’s wife Crystal described him as a “shining light”. Crisler echoed that.

“He’s just a wonderful individual”, said Crisler. “So I think this is an event where we can show our appreciation to not only his honor but to his family we want to make sure they know that we appreciate them, we love them, the community appreciates and loves them during this time.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends around 9. Those who attend can enjoy live music, food, and take part in prize events. 100% of the proceeds will be given to Easter’s family.

Furniture Factory is located at 619 Meridian Street in Huntsville.