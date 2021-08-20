Community honors two teens lost in June before first football game

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. – North Courtland and surrounding communities came together tonight before the R.A. Hubbard vs. Sheffield football game to pay respects to two R.A. Hubbard students who died back in June.

Javion Brown and DJ Wiggins Jr. were both football players, who teachers and coaches agree were clear leaders both on the field and in the classroom. The teens were killed in a single-car wreck over the summer.

Before the first kick-off of the football season, the community gathered to remember the two boys.

“The game is dedicated to the entire class of 2022 and the families of these young men.”

Two families that had planned on seeing their young men on this field Thursday night. Tears showing just how much Javion and DJ’s family would love to see their kids take the field again.

Seniors presented flowers and a gift to both grieving families.

For the coin toss, senior captains brought DJ and Javions jersey’s to the center of the field.

Every time players, coaches, and fans enter the field, they’ll see two pairs of cleats hanging…reminding everyone how precious life is.

Coach Mac Hampton says, “Everything you just saw was spearheaded by the players.”

“It’s all lead by the kids. People will follow kids,” said Mac Hampton, RA Hubbard’s head football coach. “The communities, the Town Creek community, the Courtland community, the tradition is so rich anyway with football, so it was really just second nature. It was already understood that was how it was going to be.”

Just as you might expect, coach Hampton says this season will be played for Javion and DJ.