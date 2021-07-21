Community holds parade for Holly Pond child battling cancer

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Hundreds made their way to Holly Pond Wednesday to grant a request of a young girl battling cancer. Lillie Handley, who is now in hospice care, had never seen a parade.

That is, until word of her parents’ plan spread.

The parade was a surprise for Lillie’s eighth birthday. First diagnosed when she was three, Lillie has been battling cancer on and off for the last five years.

Her mom says, originally, that was supposed to be a small church parade. Until word got out on social media.

“It’s been more than we could’ve imagined. So many people came out and showed their love and support for Lillie. We’ve been very blessed.” Lillie’s mom, Kelly said.

Family members believe close to 800 people came out to show Lillie love, Wednesday.

The celebrations are set to continue Saturday with a princess party for her birthday.