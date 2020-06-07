Community gathers for Trash Pandas block party

MADISON, Ala. – The Trash Pandas hosted a block party for the community Saturday.

President and CEO Ralph Nelson said he was thrilled to see everyone out and loving the field.

“It really did feel like a game day today. I got here about 10 o’clock this morning and they were prepping in the kitchen and they were getting everything on the shelves in the store and everybody was walking around,” Nelson said. “We had a little team meeting just before the gates open, I mean it was really nice. And I’m so glad everybody loves this ballpark so much. The mayor has been here and he and I are very proud of this and so it’s not like I can’t stand looking at that field just completely empty like that, but for that everybody down here is wearing Trash Panda stuff and its really a great night here in the ballpark.”

The Trash Pandas will host a movie night Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. Angels in the Outfield will be the feature. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 & under. Kids 2 & under are free. For more information about the movie night or for other upcoming events at Toyota Field, click here.