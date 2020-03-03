Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee activates Emergency Response Fund

TENNESSEE – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated its Emergency Response Fund to help with recovery following multiple deadly tornadoes across the state.

In a statement, the Foundation said it would be distributing grants to nonprofits assisting with immediate and long-term recovery.

President Ellen Lehman said, “We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes. We need to support the affected communities and the nonprofits on the ground helping victims and addressing their needs.”