Community Action, Republic Services team up for annual East Decatur community clean-up

DECATUR, Ala. – Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) and the East Decatur Community Improvement Association (EDCIA) are teaming up with Republic Services for the annual East Decatur Community Clean-Up.

The clean-up event will be on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by an outdoor lunch and giveaways at 12 p.m.

“Through our charitable foundation, Republic Services is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Slager. “Our employees care deeply about making their neighborhoods stronger, and we are proud to partner with organizations that are enhancing safety and stability in local areas around the country.”

Residents and volunteers who want to participate in the event are expected to meet at Gracepoint Church to pick up supplies. The church is located at 1312 Riverview Avenue SE in Decatur.