Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there were nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2020. Identity theft is stressful, and it can do tremendous damage to your finances. The earlier you notice something is amiss, the faster you can take action to minimize the damage. Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips to help you recognize the signs of identity theft as soon as possible.

Common Signs of Identity Theft

You receive statements or bills in the mail for accounts you never opened. If you get a bill for an account you didn’t authorize, someone may have gotten a hold of your personal information and opened an account in your name. Contact the company immediately to find out if there’s been a mistake and check your credit report for unusual activity.



Your credit score inexplicably improves or deteriorates. If your credit score is suddenly very low, a fraudster may have maxed out your credit without paying the bill. On the other hand, if your credit is improving when you haven’t done anything to earn it, an identity thief may be building up your credit so they can run through it later.

Your regular bills stop showing up in the mail. If you haven’t signed up to go paperless and your bills stop showing up in the mail, it could be a sign that someone has changed your billing address. Contact your creditors and inquire if they sent the bill and if the address they have on file is correct.



For More Information

If you suspect you are the victim of identity theft, visit identitytheft.gov to report the matter and get a personalized recovery plan.

Find out more about protecting your child’s identity by reading the BBB Tip: Preventing Child Identity Theft.

Report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker.