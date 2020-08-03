Commissioner of ADAI discuss test results of unsolicited seed packages delivered to Alabama residents from China

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate will hold a press conference Monday to discuss test results of unsolicited seed packages delivered to Alabama residents from China.

Last week, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) received hundreds of reports from citizens who received packages of seeds from China they did not order.

ADAI established an online reporting system to track deliveries of the unsolicited seeds. ADAI field inspectors collected packages of seeds to be analyzed for identification and tested for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed, and invasive species. Seeds identified so far have been 50% flower seeds, 41% vegetable seeds and 9% herbs. Of the 17 samples tested for dangerous compounds, none have been detected.

Packages have been reported in 56 counties including Jefferson, Shelby, Montgomery, Mobile, Tuscaloosa and Cullman.

