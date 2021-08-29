Columbia High School transitions to remote learning until Sept. 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Columbia High School in Huntsville is transitioning to remote learning this week.

The school will be on virtual learning from August 30 through September 3, with students expected to return to classes on September 7 following the Labor Day holiday.

According to a Facebook post, the school will provide curbside meals for students between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

Virtual instruction will be held over Zoom via Schoology.

For further information, the school system can be contacted at 256-428-7576. Parents who need more information are encouraged to contact their child’s counselor or grade-level assistant principal.