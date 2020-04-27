Collinsville barbershop defies Gov. Ivey’s closure order

COLLINSVILLE, Ala.- The owner of Cook’s Barbershop in Collinsville opened his doors Monday, despite Governor Kay Ivey’s order to stay closed until May 1, 2020.

“I love my my customers here and stuff and I miss them, and a lot of them have been messaging me privately asking me when I was going to be back,” Cook’s Barbershop owner, Roger Dutton.

Dutton has owned the business for 31 years.

“Eventually haircuts are essential. Yeah, you can put them off for a little while, but eventually you’re going to need a haircut,” explained Dutton.

He and some customers told WHNT News 19 that they feel like the Governor’s order to close businesses during the COVID-19 crisis is not fair.

“I can keep people safer here and cleaner here than Walmart can and Lowe’s. Why is tattoo parlors open, and liquor stores? I don’t understand that. It’s kind of like they pick and chose who they told to close,” said Dutton.

“You go to a big box store like Lowe’s or some place like that, there’s going to be 200 people in there, so it’s kind of dumb not to allow a small business to open up,” said Sand Mountain resident and barber shop customer Ed Cocker.

The come in sign is now hanging out front and nearby is a sign with rules of getting a haircut during the pandemic.

It includes only two customers inside at a time and the barber must wear a mask.

“The virus is going to spread no matter what we do. Staying at home is a good idea, but the businesses need to be open. The economy needs to be going,” explained Cocker.

Dutton said it has been a month since he and other small businesses were forced the shut down—and he’s yet to see any money from the unemployment office.

Dutton risks being charged with a Class-C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500 by being open. Each day open can bring an additional charge, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.