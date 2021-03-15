Collins Intermediate students show kindness rocks

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – One group of students at Collins Intermediate School in Scottsboro is spreading kindness in a creative and uplifting way.

The kids in the gifted program got together and painted rocks of all different shapes and sizes with bright and uplifting messages.

The group originally did a Kindness Rocks program back in the fall for an area hospice agency.

One sixth-grader told News 19 Monday that with all of the loss and devastation during the COVID-19 pandemic, plus other things that go on in people’s daily lives, they wanted to do it again to share the love they feel for their community.

“You know, everybody’s had something in their life going on that’s hurt them. Nobody’s life is perfect so even the smallest gesture of these rocks can brighten somebody’s day so much and I’ve had it happen to me before and you just see the rock and it just makes your day,” said sixth-grader Caroline Dawson.

The pile of rocks is in front of the school and anyone can take one or paint their own and add it to it.