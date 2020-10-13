College students speak out against Governor Ivey’s ‘mega prisons’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the state’s prison system being one of the most violent and understaffed systems in the country, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to build 3 new ‘mega prisons’ is getting opposition from many rights groups. The latest group of advocates to come forward is made up of college students.

Criticisms have surfaced for months, claiming the state has issues in the existing prisons to solve before they add more facilities. A group of nine college students published a collection of research essays on AL.com.

“In a large part it’s saying young people are paying attention, we’re holding you accountable because we’re the ones who are going to be dealing with the repercussions,” said UAB Senior Eli Tylicki.

The Huntsville native argued the prisons will take the state they hope to inherit backwards. He said since this $2.6 billion project will take over 30 years of taxpayer dollars to pay off, it’s his generation that will be left feeling the affects not only in taxes, but in the perpetuation of issues that could accompany the increase in prison space.

“I want to work with prison advocacy and to think that this is going to be a plan that’s going to burden the state, my specific work field for 30 years is alarming. Its going to cause higher rates of incarceration, more money,” he said. “It’s more our problem than the people who are making the policy.”

The governor is pushing mega prisons on a basis that they will cut costs from upkeep currently spent on older prisons. Governor Ivey says privatizing the prisons and leasing them from developers is the fastest and most cost-effective way to go.

Tylicki says while this is true in the short-term, in the long term he and his fellow Generation Z’s could be left with a state in debt.

“It saves money in the short run, it maybe fixes some problems, the overcrowding specifically,” Tylicki said. “It makes more room for more tax dollars to go to more people being incarcerated for longer. Not only is it a not-wise investment, because we won’t own them and its going to take so long, it also just creates more costs because of purely the capacity its going to incentivize.”

The mega prisons, which will house about 3,000 men in each of the three locations will offer modern security systems and more space for treatment and education programs, according to Governor Ivey.

UNA senior Presley Owens is a social work major. The Decatur native fears new prisons could inherit the same toxicities as the others if this issue is not addressed now.

“Alabama prisons have the highest homicide rate in the country. That was super shocking for me to hear because if we have proper staffing within our prisons, that shouldn’t be an issue,” she said. “To younger Alabama citizens like myself, this is a consequence of a plan for us, because its going to continue to progress over years and years and years.”

Both Tylicki and Owens think the $2.6 billion for new facilities would be better spent implementing mental health resources and re-entry programs in already-existing prisons.

If they don’t see change now, they plan to make it themselves when they graduate and start their careers in the coming months.