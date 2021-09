College football is back! Here are the Alabama, Auburn schedules for the upcoming season

(WHNT) — College football is back! Both major football teams in the state of Alabama are kicking off their seasons today with Alabama vs. Miami and Auburn vs. Akron.

Here is the full schedule for the Alabama Crimson Tide:

September 4: Alabama vs. Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Alabama Crimson Tide begins the season ranked no. 1 with a kickoff against Miami (no. 14) scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. The event announced COVID-19 protocols for the event last month, which included an open roof and masks required in enclosed spaces, but not out in the open.

Here is the full schedule for the Auburn Tigers:

September 4: Auburn vs. Akron (home)

Auburn vs. Mississippi State (home)

The Auburn Tigers begin their season unranked on the AP Top 25, but host Akron at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.