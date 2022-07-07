MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Trash Pandas starting pitcher Coleman Crow earned his fourth award of the season on Thursday – this time, it’s for Southern League’s Pitcher of the Month.

The award comes after a successful June on the mound for Crow. He previously earned three awards for Southern League Pitcher of the Week in six weeks.

“It’s a huge honor,” Crow said. “It was great to be consistent and put the team in a good position to win each time while trying to go as deep into games as I can.”

This season, Crow is 6-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 72.2 innings spanning 13 starts.