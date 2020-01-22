Cold snap brings chance of falling iguanas to South Florida

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 13: An iguana is seen as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues its efforts to try and control the invasive species on March 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The commission has teams of people that are trying to eliminate the reptiles by killing them, which would prevent them from […]

MIAMI (Tribune Media Wire) – Chilly with a chance of … falling iguanas?

With temperatures in South Florida set to take a rare drop into the 40s in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, and into the 30s near the gulf coast, the National Weather Service is warning that the cold air may cause the reptiles to stiffen and fall.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s,” NWS Miami tweeted.

The low temperatures can create a hazard for pedestrians when the frigid air renders the cold-blooded animals immobile, causing some to fall out of trees or other high perches.

One Twitter user noted what appear to be oven mitts or mittens at the bottom of the NWS graphic, and jokingly asked if they were for catching the iguanas.

“Those are more for covering your hands…but interesting take,” NWS Miami replied. “We didn’t think of that!”

