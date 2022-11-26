COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Colbert County Tourism and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will host the finale of Songwriters in the Round on December 15 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Songwriters in the Round is a singer/songwriter series sponsored by Colbert County Tourism and hosted by Billy Lawson. It is hosted on the third Thursday of every month.

“This will be an entertaining concert with Mark Narmore and Bobby Tomberlin joining Tess. After taking a couple of years off due to Covid, and the loss of our friend Aaron Wilburn, we’re beyond thrilled to continue the tradition and know Aaron would be so proud”, said Sandra Burroughs, Executive Director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

It is an experience in which both seasoned artists and those making their musical debut. The series is a “story behind the song” concert, featuring some of Muscle Shoals’ finest acts.

With the series being such a success, we couldn’t let the holiday season pass by without taking one final opportunity to showcase the incredible talents of Billy, Mark, Bobby, and Tess. What makes the finale even more remarkable is coming together with partners like the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. For years, the Christmas concert at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame was a bright spot for many locals and visitors. Circumstances over the past several years have made it impossible for the event to be held. We’re proud to play a part in bringing back a little holiday cheer to our community, and we can’t think of a more fitting end to our 2022 series, Songwriters in the Round. Susann Hamlin, President, and CEO of Colbert County Tourism.

The show will be on Dec. 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Tickets for the concert are $15 and can be purchased by visiting Colbert County Tourism’s website or over the phone at 256-383-0783.