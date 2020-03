Colbert County Tornado Survey Completed

Here is a look at the details from Colbert County’s tornado. This was from Tuesday night.

What: EF-1

Winds: 100 mph

Length: 8.16

Width: 200 mph

Here is a look at the details from the National Weather Service:

SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN WESTERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI PRODUCING EF-1 DAMAGE, BEFORE CROSSING INTO COLBERT COUNTY, AL JUST NORTH OF THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY. AS THE TORNADO ENTERED COLBERT COUNTY, DOZENS OF TREES WERE SNAPPED OR UPROOTED AND A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME RECEIVED MINOR ROOF DAMAGE. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON AN EASTERLY PATH, CROSSING NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY AND UPROOTING SEVERAL MORE TREES. AS THE

TORNADO REACHED MYNOT ROAD, A CHICKEN HOUSE WAS DESTROYED AND A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO THE EAST- NORTHEAST, UPROOTING A COUPLE OF TREES BEFORE LIFTING NEAR WHITE PIKE ROAD.