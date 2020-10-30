Colbert County Schools moves forward in resolving desegregation lawsuit

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Colbert County Schools officials say they’ve taken an important step in resolving a desegregation lawsuit from 1967.

The district said Friday it filed a motion in U.S. District Court for partial unitary status.

Because of the lawsuit, the board has to seek court approval before taking any actions that could have an impact on facilities, transportation, faculty and staff assignment, student assignment and extracurricular activities. The motion submitted by the district asks for unitary status for transportation and facilities.

Superintendent Gale Satchel said the motion is the first time in more than 50 years that the board had taken a step toward seeking unitary status.

According to the motion, Colbert County Schools believes it has “complied in good faith” with desegregation orders.