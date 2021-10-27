Colbert County Schools ends mask mandate

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County School system has decided to end its mandatory mask policy starting October 28.

Superintendent Chris Hand made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday night. He said masks will now be optional on campuses and buses starting Thursday.

Masks will still be provided at schools to those who choose to wear them.

Hand said the change is because the district’s COVID-19 cases have dropped over the past month.

It’s worth noting, a federal mandate requires masks to be worn on public and private school buses. The CDC’s full guidance can be viewed here.