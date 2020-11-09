Colbert County Probate Office closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala – The Colbert County Probate Office will be closed this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement Probate Judge Daniel Rosser posted on Facebook Sunday night.

In the statement, Rosser says the closure includes the tag department.

Rosser says two employees tested positive for COVID-19 and several others are experiencing symptoms.

Rosser said, “This is going to cause a lot of people a lot of problems and for that I am truly sorry.”

It is not clear when the office will reopen. Judge Rosser did not respond to News 19’s request for comment Sunday night.